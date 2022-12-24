HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited recruitment: Apply for 142 vacancies from Dec 27

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL) has invited applications for 142 vacancies. The application process will commence on December 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 26, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.hrrl.in.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 vacancies in E1,E2, E3, E5, and E6 grades. Out of 142 vacancies, 67 posts are for E1 grade, 68 are for E2 grade,47 are for E3 grade, 4 are for E5 grade, and 6 are for E 6 grade.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for UR, EWS, and OBCNC candidates. SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fees. No Application Fees will be charged for E5 and E6 positions.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on the combined scores of the Computer Based Test, GroupTask, and Personal Interviews.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are required to submit their applications online at www.hrrl.in by January 26, 2023.

Notification here

