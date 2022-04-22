HPCL Technicians Recruitment 2022: Apply for 186 posts on hindustanpetroleum.com

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPCL on hindustanpetroleum.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organisation.

The registration process has started today, April 22 and will end on May 21, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Operations Technician: 94 Posts

Boiler Technician: 18 Posts

Maintenance Technician: 40 Posts

Lab Analyst: 16 Posts

Jr Fire and Safety Inspector: 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the qualifications should be full time regular course recognized by respective State Board or applicable competent authority. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process has Computer Based Test comprising of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. The CBT is likely to be conducted at 22 Cities across India.

Application Fees

UR, OBC-NC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of ₹590/- + payment gateway charges if any (which includes GST@18%). SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of HPCL.