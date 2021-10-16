HPCL to recruit research associates for HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications to recruit research associates for HP green R&D centre, Bengaluru. The job of a research associate would be to carryout research activities on the specific topic including literature search, set up experimental facilities, if required, carryout experimental/ pilot/ simulation studies, prepare project proposal, prepare technical reports, interpret results and undertake studies for further development/ improvement.

The application forms are available on the official website of HPCL. The deadline for submission of application forms is October 31.

“The engagement is initially for a period of one year, which may be extended by one more year at a time based on the project requirement and performance of the candidate subject to a maximum of 4 years,” the HPCL has said in the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening of applications and testimonials as per the eligibility norms of eligible candidates followed by personal interview by the selection committee.

Regarding the monthly stipend, the HPCL says, “An all-inclusive stipend of Rs. 65,000/- to Rs. 85,000/- per month depending on qualification & experience, is payable. This includes HRA, Accident Insurance, Medical Insurance, etc. The company does not provide any transport facility for commuting to office.”

