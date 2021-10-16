Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / HPCL to recruit research associates for HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru
employment news

HPCL to recruit research associates for HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru

HPCL has invited applications to recruit research associates on fixed-term basis for HP green R&D centre, Bengaluru. The deadline for submission of application forms is October 31.
HPCL to recruit research associates for HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru(HPCL website)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 11:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications to recruit research associates for HP green R&D centre, Bengaluru. The job of a research associate would be to carryout research activities on the specific topic including literature search, set up experimental facilities, if required, carryout experimental/ pilot/ simulation studies, prepare project proposal, prepare technical reports, interpret results and undertake studies for further development/ improvement.

The application forms are available on the official website of HPCL. The deadline for submission of application forms is October 31.

“The engagement is initially for a period of one year, which may be extended by one more year at a time based on the project requirement and performance of the candidate subject to a maximum of 4 years,” the HPCL has said in the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening of applications and testimonials as per the eligibility norms of eligible candidates followed by personal interview by the selection committee.

Regarding the monthly stipend, the HPCL says, “An all-inclusive stipend of Rs. 65,000/- to Rs. 85,000/- per month depending on qualification & experience, is payable. This includes HRA, Accident Insurance, Medical Insurance, etc. The company does not provide any transport facility for commuting to office.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpcl recruitment hindustan petroleum corporation ltd
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tamil Nadu MRB recruitment: 119 Food Safety Officer vacancies on offer

Goa Public Service Commission recruitment 2021: Apply for 19 vacancies 

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment: 447 senior resident vacancies on offer

NPCIL recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 75 vacancies of trade apprentices 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP