HPPSC extends registration deadline for faculty recruitment in medical colleges

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Monday announced extending the registration deadline for the assistant professor, associate professor and professor recruitment drive in various medical colleges. The application forms can now be submitted till December 31.

Apply Online

Through this recruitment drive a total of 59 posts of Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor will be filled up in various Medical Colleges of Himachal Pradesh.

“All desirous/eligible candidates can apply online through Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be rejected straightway. Other terms and conditions remains the same as mentioned in the detailed advertisements,” the HPPSC has informed candidates.

HPPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the application forms

Fill in personal details

Submit the form

Deposit the required registration fee

Meanwhile, the HPPSC Range Forest Officer (Main) Written Examination-2021 will be held on December 22. The Himachal Pradesh administrative service combined competitive (main) written examination-2020 was held from December 15 to 21 at Shimla.

