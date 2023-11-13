HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 585 vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will close the application process for 585 Lecturer (School-New) vacancies of various subjects today, November 13. Interested candidates can apply and make payment of the application fee on the commission's website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Here are subject-wise vacancies:

Commerce: 47

Biology: 9

Chemistry: 29

Physics: 45

Mathematics: 41

Economics: 17

Political Science: 102

History: 115

Hindi: 117

English: 63

Eligibility criteria for each post are different. Candidates can check subject-wise advertisements hosted on the website for more details.

The application fee for general category candidates of Himachal Pradesh and candidates of other states (including reserved categories) is ₹400. For SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates of Himachal, the application fee is ₹100.

There is no application fee for Ex-Servicemen male candidates of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services after completion of normal tenure of service and Blind and Visually Impaired male candidates of Himahcal Pradesh.

For exam scheme, selection process and other information, check notices hosted on the commission's website.

