Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 585 vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 585 vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 10:30 AM IST

HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply and make payment of the application fee on the commission's website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will close the application process for 585 Lecturer (School-New) vacancies of various subjects today, November 13. Interested candidates can apply and make payment of the application fee on the commission's website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 585 vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in

Here are subject-wise vacancies:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Commerce: 47

Biology: 9

Chemistry: 29

Physics: 45

Mathematics: 41

Economics: 17

Political Science: 102

History: 115

Hindi: 117

English: 63

Eligibility criteria for each post are different. Candidates can check subject-wise advertisements hosted on the website for more details.

The application fee for general category candidates of Himachal Pradesh and candidates of other states (including reserved categories) is 400. For SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates of Himachal, the application fee is 100.

There is no application fee for Ex-Servicemen male candidates of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services after completion of normal tenure of service and Blind and Visually Impaired male candidates of Himahcal Pradesh.

For exam scheme, selection process and other information, check notices hosted on the commission's website.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application process hppsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP