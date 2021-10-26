Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

HPPSC Range Forest Officer exam result declared

HPPSC Range Forest Officer exam result declared
Published on Oct 26, 2021 03:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the result of the exam held in July for range forest officer post. The result is available on the official website of the Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates can check their roll number in the result list available on the website.

“Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the result of Screening Test held on 25-07-2021 for recruitment to the posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO), B. Sc. Forestry and Non- B.Sc. Forestry, Class-II (Gazetted) on contract basis in the Department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh at various examination centres allocated at Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala stations,” the Commission has said.

Candidates who have qualified in the exam have been considered eligible for the main exam. “The candidates bearing following Roll Nos. (Category Wise) in B. Sc. Forestry & Non- B.Sc. Forestry have been declared qualified for Main Written Examination to be held for said posts,” the HPPSC has said.

Details of the main written exam will be notified by the Commission on its official website.

