HPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 256 civil judge vacancies at hpsc.gov.in

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has reopened the applications for the 256 posts of civil judge ( Junior Division ) in the state. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in and apply online. Candidates who have previously applied for Adv no 1 of 2021 need not apply again. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 15.

The preliminary examination for the post of Civil Judge ( Junior Division ) is tentatively scheduled in the month of October/November.

HPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details: Out of the 256 vacancies are 239 actual vacancies and 17 are anticipated vacancies

HPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit Limit: Candidates applying should be between the age of 21 and 42 years.

HPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for male candidates of the general category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman, all reserved categories of other states and the EWS category candidates.

The application fee is ₹250 for all female applicants of the general category, including ESM dependents, for male and female candidates of SC, ST A&B/ESM categories of Haryana alone, and for female candidates of general and other reserved categories of other States only.

The Physically Handicapped candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

HPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the advertisement tab

Click on the link which reads,’ Advertisement No. 3/2021 - for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) and Allied Services Examination- 2020-21’.

Register yourself

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for the future reference

.