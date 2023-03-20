HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 37 SDAO posts at hpsc.gov.in from March 21

Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for 37 vacancies of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. Candidates will be commenced from March 21 till April 10. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 37 SDAO posts at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 37 Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer vacancies.

HPSC recruitment 2023 education qualification: Candidates should possess B.Sc Hons Agriculture and 2nd class in M.Sc in Agriculture from a recognized college. Candidates should have Sanskrit or Hindi up to class 10th or 12th/ B.A/ M.A.

HPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 42 years as on March 1, 2023.

HPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for Male candidates of the general category including the Dependent Son of anEx-Serviceman of Haryana and the general category from other states. For all Female candidates of the General category including Female Dependent of ESM and all reserved the applictaion fee is ₹250.

