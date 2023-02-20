HPSC recruitment: Apply for 63 Horticulture Development Officers from Feb 24

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:47 PM IST

HPSC has notified vacancies for 63 vacancies for Horticulture Development Officers.

ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for 63 vacancies for Horticulture Development Officers. The application process will commence on February 24. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 16.

HPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 63 vacancies of Horticulture Development Officers.

HPSC recruitment education qualification: Candidates should possess a Degree in B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons) with Horticulture as one of the subjects or B.Sc Horticulture, from any recognized university. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

HPSC recruitment age limit: Candidates' age should be between 18 to 42 as on March 16, 2023.

HPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for Male candidates and for female candidates the application fee is 250. For male and female candidates of the SC/BC-A/BS-B/ESM category of Haryana, the application fee is 250. The application fee is exempted for all Persons with Disabilities candidates.

Notification here

