HPSC SDAO Recruitment: Apply for 26 sub divisional agricultural officer posts

HPSC SDAO Recruitment: Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSC has invited applications for Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO) and equivalent (Class-II) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPSC on hpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is October 6, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 26 posts of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (class-II) in agriculture and farmers welfare department of Haryana government. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so online and check eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in agriculture and second class M.Sc. agriculture from any recognised university. They also should have Sanskrit or Hindi up to matriculation or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Age Limit:

The age limit of the candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 35 years as on September 1, 2021.

Application Fees

Male candidates of the general category and all reserved categories of other states will have to pay ₹1,000/- as application fees. All-female candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees, while male and female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana and EWS category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees.

Direct link to apply for SDAO

How to apply for SDAO:

Visit the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Advertisements' tab

Click on "Click here to apply online", where "Advertisement No. 5 of 2021 - for the Posts of Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department" is written

Click on "New Registration" link

Fill the application form and submit it

Download the form and take its print out for future use.