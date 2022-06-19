Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPSSC Administrative service CCE: Apply till July 17 at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Administrative service CCE: Application process will end on July 17.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Published on Jun 19, 2022 10:35 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for various posts in different Departments of Government of Himachal Pradesh to be filled up through H.P. Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination-2021. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 17.

HPSSC Administrative service CCE application fee: The application fee is 400 for general category. The application fee is 400 for S.C. of H.P. /S.T. of H.P. /O.B.C. of H.P./ EWS (Covered under BPL)/(including S.C. /S.T./O.B.C. Ex. Servicemen of H.P. relieved from Defence Services on their own requests before Completion of normal tenure and SC/ ST/ OBC wards of Ex-SM of H.P., i.e. Dependent sons/ daughters of Ex-SM of H.P.

HPSSC Administrative service CCE: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/

On the homepage, register and process with the application

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

