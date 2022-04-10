HQ Bengal Sub area recruitment: Apply for 37 vacancies of LDC and other posts

HQ Bengal Sub area and HQ Eastern Command has invited applications for 37 vacancies of Stenographer grade II, LDC and other posts. Interested candidates can submit their typed application form by the ordinary post to HQ Bengal SUB area, 246 AJC BOSE road Alipore, Kolkata- 700027 .

The last date of the receipt of the application form is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on April 9.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 37 vacancies out of which 8 vacancies are each for the post of Stenographer grade II, LDC. 15 vacancies are for the post of Messenger, 3 vacancies are for the post of Safai wala, 2 vacancies are for the post of Gardner and 1 vacancy is for the post of Daftry.

Age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Eligible candidates will be informed through the call letter for written test and interview. Test will be held in Ballygunge Maidan Camp.

