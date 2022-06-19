HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 88 vacancies

HQ Central Command has invited applications for Group C posts. Eligible candidates should apply by sending the application form to the address specified in the advertisement. The deadline to apply for the vacancies is 45 days after the advertising is published in the employment news. The employment news was published on June 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 vacancies.

HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates must submit the applicationfee in form of Postal Order of Rs100.

HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form duly completed in all respects along with all the required documents to the following address," HQ, Central command (BOO-1), Military Hospital Jabalpur(M.P)-482001.