Haryana Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration begins at hssc.gov.in, details here(Unsplash)

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The last date to apply is July 3, 2026. The closing date for the deposit of the fee is July 6, 2026. The correction window will open on July 7 and will close on July 9, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

The Group D posts except sweepers, chowkidar and sweeper-cum-chowkidar, candidates should have matriculation from recognised Board and should have Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matriculation, as on of the subject.

Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on the closing date and not more than 42 years of age as on the closing date of registration.

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process comprises of common eligibility test. The test will comprise of 100 marks question and the exam duration is 1 hour 45 minutes. All questions shall be compulsory. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi) and an offline (OMR based) written examination will be held. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process comprises of common eligibility test. The test will comprise of 100 marks question and the exam duration is 1 hour 45 minutes. All questions shall be compulsory. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi) and an offline (OMR based) written examination will be held. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An applicant who had applied earlier in CET Group C Advt. No. 1/2025 need not to pay fee. Only the applicant who are freshly applying for CET Group D shall pay fee as per their category. The category wise application fee is payable through online mode (Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card etc.). The standard rate shall be Rs. 1,000/- or as fixed by Government from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An applicant who had applied earlier in CET Group C Advt. No. 1/2025 need not to pay fee. Only the applicant who are freshly applying for CET Group D shall pay fee as per their category. The category wise application fee is payable through online mode (Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card etc.). The standard rate shall be Rs. 1,000/- or as fixed by Government from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC. {{/usCountry}}

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Detailed Notification Here

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