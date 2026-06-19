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HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration begins at hssc.gov.in, details here

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026 registration process will begin today, June 19, 2026. The details is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 04:50 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Haryana Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration begins at hssc.gov.in, details here(Unsplash)

The last date to apply is July 3, 2026. The closing date for the deposit of the fee is July 6, 2026. The correction window will open on July 7 and will close on July 9, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

The Group D posts except sweepers, chowkidar and sweeper-cum-chowkidar, candidates should have matriculation from recognised Board and should have Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matriculation, as on of the subject.

Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on the closing date and not more than 42 years of age as on the closing date of registration.

Detailed Notification Here 

 
selection process hssc
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