employment news

HSSC female constable answer keys 2021 released, raise objections from Sept 24

HSSC female constable answer keys 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of female constable recruitment examination on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST
HSSC female constable answer keys 2021: Candidates who appeared for the female constable recruitment examination can check their preliminary answer key on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.( hssc.gov.in)

HSSC female constable answer keys 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of female constable recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the female constable recruitment examination can check their preliminary answer key on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

The written examination for recruitment of female constable was conducted on September 18 in evening session and on September 19 in morning and evening session.

Direct link to download HSSC answer key for the post of female constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Evening Session): 

Direct link to download HSSC answer key for the post of female constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Morning Session): 

Direct link to download HSSC answer key for the post of female constable (GD) - 18.09.2021 (Evening Session): 

How to check for HSSC answer key for the post of female constable (GD):

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on "Public Notices" link available on the homepage.

Click on "Answer Key for the post Female Constable" link date and session wise.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key.

How to raise objection regarding any answer:

1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Cat. No. 02 , Advt. No. 04/2020)” button.

3. Submit the objection.

"The candidate can submit his/her objection from September 24, 2021 to September 26, 2021 up to 5pm. Thereafter, no objection/s will be entertained by the commission. The candidates are advised to specify the objection along with name of the post, advertisement number, category number, date of examination ,set code, shift/session and question number on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered", reads the official notification.

