Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today
employment news

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 objection window to close today, November 20, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the direct link given below. 
HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today(HT File)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close down the objection window for HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 on November 20, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in. The answer key was released by the Commission on November 18, 2021. 

The examination to recruit Male Constable was conducted on November 14, 2021 across the state. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of HSSC by following the simple steps given below. 

Direct link to raise objections 

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections 

  • Visit the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in.
  • Click on Inviting Objection for Answer Key (Advt. No. 11/2019).
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on proceed and then fill the application form given.
  • Submit the application form and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice released by the Commission, the candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Session, Set Code and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HSSC. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc.gov.in sarkari naukri
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP