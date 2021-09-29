Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / HSSC male constable GD admit card to be out on October 21, check details
employment news

HSSC male constable GD admit card to be out on October 21, check details

HSSC Male Constable GD exam admit card to be out on October 21, check details here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:48 PM IST
HSSC Male Constable GD admit card to be out on October 21, check details here(Shutterstock)

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has rescheduled the written exam date for the post of Male Constable (G.D). The exam will be conducted on Thursday, October 28, 29, and 31st at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from October 21 onward through the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two sessions morning and evening from 10: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

The official notification reads,’ Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Notice dated 10.07.2021 which was published in various newspapers and also available on HSSC website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in for conducting the Written Examination (OMR Based) for the post of Male Constable (G.D), against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01 of Police Deptt., Haryana. It is hereby informed that above-mentioned exam will be conducted on dated 28.10.2021 (Thursday), 29.10.2021 (Friday) & 31.10.2021 (Sunday) at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana’.

The examination centre will be mentioned on the admit card.

RELATED STORIES

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GPSC recruitment: Apply for 183 posts in  administrative services, other depts 

Punjab Police constable, SI recruitment: Application deadline extended   

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment:  Last date to apply for associate post is Sept 30

Indian Army JAG entry scheme registration begins today
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP