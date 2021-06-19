HSSC SI Recruitment 2021: Application process for 465 posts begins today

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for HSSC SI Recruitment 2021 on June 19, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for 465 Sub Inspector posts can apply online through the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till July 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 465 Male and Female Sub Inspector posts in the organization. Candidates should have graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent to apply for the posts. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher. The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 years to 27 years of age.

HSSC SI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in.

• Click on advertisement link and a new page will open.

• Press the detailed notification link and click on the application link given in the notification.

• Enter the login details or register yourself.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General male category candidates will have to pay ₹150/- as application fees and general female candidates will have to pay ₹75/- as application Fees. SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State will have to pay ₹35/- if male and ₹18/- if female.