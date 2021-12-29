IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration ends tomorrow for 317 posts, here’s how to apply

Indian Air Force will end the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 on December 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 317 posts in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process to fill posts in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches was started on December 1, 2021.

The age limit of the candidate for theflying branch is between 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty branches is between 20 to 26 years. The educational qualification can be checked on official notification. Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

Click on IAF AFCAT 2021 login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}