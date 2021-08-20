Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here
employment news

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 12:34 PM IST
IAF AFCAT 2021.(Screengrab)

Indian Air Force has released IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 on August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Air Force Common Admission Test can download the admit card through the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in. The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination will be conducted on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021.

The admit card was scheduled to release on August 9, but was postponed due to some unknown reason. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to carry the admit card to the examination centre. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will be held for selection of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT exam would comprise questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The exam would be of 2 hours duration. This examination drive will fill up 334 posts in the organisation.

