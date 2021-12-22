Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Merit list for Jan 2022 course released, check here
employment news

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Merit list for Jan 2022 course released, check here

IAF AFCAT Result 2021 merit list has been released for January 2022 course. Candidates can check the merit list through the direct link given below. 
IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Merit list for Jan 2022 course released, check here(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Air Force has released merit list of IAF AFCAT Result 2021 for January 2022 course. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the merit list through the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. 

As per the official notice, the merit list has been released including the names of all candidates recommended by AFSBs. The merit list does not convey that you have been selected to join AFA. A separate merit list of candidates who are selected to join AFA would be published depending upon the order of Merit, medical fitness, choice of branch of the candidate and vacancies available in each branch. 

A total of 238 men and 116 women have made up to the merit list. For NCC special entry Men, a total of 7 men have been selected and 2 women candidates. A total of 13 candidates have been selected for Service Entry Commission. 

Direct link to check merit list 

RELATED STORIES

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: How to check merit list

Candidates can check their result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
  • Click on AFCAT Merit list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afcat exam result. indian air force
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP