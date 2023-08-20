IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends today, apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Air Force will end the registration process for AF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 today, August 20. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends today

“Indian Air Force invites ONLINE application from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 13 October 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU”, reads the official notification.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be born between 27 June 2003 and 27 December 2006.In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 education qualification: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Candidates should have passed three years of Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science /Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Candidates should have passed two years of Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Courses (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 examination fee: The examination fee of ₹250.