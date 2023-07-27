IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, direct link here

Indian Air Force has started the registration process for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 on July 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment process can do it through the official site of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, direct link here

The registration process will end on August 17, 2023. The online examination will be conducted from October 13, 2023 onwards. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification is different for Science subjects and other than science subjects. Candidates who are born between June 27, 2003 to December 27, 2006 are eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 examination. The Phase 1 examination is the online test. Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The selection will be done through merit only.

Those candidates who qualify the Phase 1 examination are eligible for Phase 2 examination. Candidates who qualify the Phase 2 test will have to appear for Phase 3 or medical examination.

List of candidates finally called for enrolment in Agniveervayuintake 01/2024 will be published on May 27, 2024. E-Call letter ONLY shall be sent to candidates called for enrolment on their Registered e-mail IDs

Application Fees

The examination fee is Rs. 250/- which is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IAF Agniveervayu.

