IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment: Application submission ends today, direct link

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will stop accepting the online application applications for the Agniveervayu recruitment 2022 from July 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in till 5:00 pm today.

The phase 1 exam for section for IAF Agniveervayus will be held from July 24, 2022 onwards.

The selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online test , Phase 2 will consist of an online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and two Adaptability Tests, and Phase 3 will be Medical Exam.

Unmarried male Indian citizens ( citizens of Nepal are also eligible) are eligible to apply.

For required qualifications and other details, click here.

Agniveervayus will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks.

Examination fee of Rs.250/- is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

The PSL (merit-wise) will be prepared after the completion of selection test and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on web portal agnipathvayu.cdac.in on December 1,2022.

List of candidates finally called for enrolment in Aginiveervayu Intake 01/2022 will also be published on the same date.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on ‘‘Apply Online’

Click on new user and register

Create your account and sign up

Login with your credentials

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Submit form and save for future purposes