IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer
Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 255 vacancies for various posts of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command.
"The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification. The written test will consist of (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi," reads the official notification.
How to apply:
Candidates can apply to any of the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned in the notification.
Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY………”. The application is to be accompanied by a self-addressed envelope with Rs. 10 postage stamp duly affixed.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
