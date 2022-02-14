IARI-ICAR exam dates 2022 for technician posts released, check details

IARI-ICAR exam dates 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced the exam dates for the post of Technician (T1). Candidates who have applied for the post of Technician(T1) can check the examination schedule on the official website of IARI-ICAR at iari.res.in.

As per the official notification, ICAR Technician Exam will be conducted on 28 February, 02 March, 04 March, and 05 March 2022.

“With reference to notification no. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021, the online examination for the post of Technician(T-1) is scheduled to be conducted on 28th February, 2nd March, 4th March, and 5th March 2022. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information,” reads the official notification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of IARI-ICAR for regular updates.

