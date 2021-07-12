Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Exam pattern in details
employment news

IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Exam pattern in details

IBPS clerk 2021 exam registration has begun. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) selects clerks for nationalised banks every year on the basis of preliminary exam and a main exam.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:16 AM IST
IBPS clerk 2021: Selection exam pattern in details(HT file)

IBPS clerk 2021 exam registration has begun. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) selects clerks for nationalised banks every year on the basis of preliminary exam and a main exam.

Apply Online

IBPS clerk 2021 important dates

Online registration: July 12 to August 1

Pre-exam training: August 16

Preliminary exam date: August 28,29 and September 4

Main exam date: October 31

IBPS clerk 2021 preliminary exam scheme

Duration of the test: 1 hour

Number of questions: 100

Total marks: 100

Composition: English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability.

IBPS clerk 2021 main exam

Duration of the test: 160 minute

Number of questions: 190

Total marks: 200

Composition: General/ Financial Awareness, General English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude, quantitative aptitude

This year, IBPS will select clerks for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS clerk 2021 vacancy details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps clerk prelims exam
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP