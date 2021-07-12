Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Important dates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the clerk recruitment process today. Application forms for the IBPS clerk 2021 is available on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till August 1.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:46 AM IST
IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Important dates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, IBPS will select clerks for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Important dates

Online registration deadline: August 1

Online payment of application fees or intimation charges deadline: August 1

Pre-Exam training: August 16 onwards

Download of pre-exam training call letter: before August 16

IBPS clerk preliminary exam dates : August 28, 29 and September 4

IBPS clerk preliminary exam call letter: second or third week of August

IBPS clerk main exam date: October 31

IBPS clerk main exam call letter: second or third week of October

Provisional allotment: April 2022

