IBPS clerk 2021: Registration begins at ibps.in

IBPS clerk 2021 notification has been released. The registration for the exam has begun at ibps.in.
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:52 AM IST
IBPS clerk 2021 notification has been released. The registration for the exam has begun at ibps.in. The last date for the submission of application forms is August 1. IBPS selects clerks for nationalised banks through preliminary exam, and main exam. The IBPS clerk 2021 prelims will be held on August 28, 29 and September 4. The main exam will be held on October 31.

IBPS clerk 2021 apply online

IBPS clerk 2021 vacancy details

IBPS Clerk 2021 provisional allotment will be over by April 2022.

"Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply

for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for Online Examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT," the IBPS has notified.

IBPS clerk 2021 eligibility criteria

Age limit: 20-28 years of age. "Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1993 and not later than 01.07.2001 (both dates inclusive)," IBPS has informed candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduates are eligible for bank clerk post. "Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute," the banking personnel selection body has added educational qualification.

Candidates should have proficiency in official language of the state.

IBPS clerk 2021 pre-exam training

"Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Nodal Banks/ Participating Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres," the IBPS has said.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held," it added.

govt jobs
