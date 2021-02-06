Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
employment news

IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:30 PM IST
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday released the admit cards of the IBPS clerk main exam on its official website.

The institute will conduct the IBPS clerk main examination on February 28, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS clerk main admit card 2020

How to download IBPS clerk main admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS clerk main admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The clerk main admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Topics
institute of banking personnel selection ibps clerk exam admit card admit cards hall tickets call letters
IND USA
