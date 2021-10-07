Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today, direct link here
employment news

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today, direct link here

Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:47 AM IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today, direct link here
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection have started the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 from October 7 onwards. Candidates who have not applied earlier can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 27, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill over 7800 Clerk posts in various banks across the country. The prelims examination will be conducted in December 2021 and the result will be announced either in December 2021 or January 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January/ February 2022 and provisional allotment will be done in April 2022.

Direct link to apply here 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The minimum age limit should be 20 years and the maximum age limit should be 28 years of age. 

The application fees is 175/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM category and 850/- for all other candidates. The payment of fees should be made through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps clerk prelims exam ibps clerk recruitment ibps clerk recruitment notification
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSL recruitment 2021: 70 vacancies for Executive Trainees on offer

IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment notification released at ibps.in

AP PGECET admit card 2021 released for Oct 8 exam, direct link for hall ticket

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 103 vacancies till October 7
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP