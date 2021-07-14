IBPS clerk recruitment 2021 put on hold: Finance Ministry

The ongoing IBPS clerk recruitment process for close to 6,000 posts in nationalised banks has been put on hold. The Finance Ministry has directed the banking personnel selection body, IBPS, to stop the recruitment process amid row over the number of languages in which the exam is being held.

Questions have been raised that despite the fact that 22 languages are recognized by the Constitution of India, the exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre ofPublic Sector Banks (PSBs) only in two languages: English and Hindi.

The finance ministry has formed a Committee to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages.

The finance ministry has referred to a statement made by the Union Finance Minister in 2019 where she had assured that bank exams will be held in local languages. The ministry says, the Finance Minister’s statement was made in the context of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) only.

The Ministry has asked the Committee to give its recommendations within 15 days and has asked the IBPS to put on hold the ongoing process of holding the clerk exam until the recommendations of the Committee are made available.

