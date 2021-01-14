IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer

IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer. Online application process will begin from January 16 and end on February 8. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at ibps.in

IBPS IT recruitment online exam will be held in February/ March and interview will be held in the month of March.

Vacancy details:

Analyst Programmer -- Windows 1

Analyst Programmer -- Frontend 2

IT Systems Support Engineer 1

IT Engineer (Data Centre) 2

Educational qualification:

Full Time B.E./B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/MSc.(Comp.Science)from a recognised University /Institute.

Selection process: Written exam, skill test and interview.

Application fee: ₹1000