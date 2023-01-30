IBPS Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3: List of provisionally allotted candidates out
Published on Jan 30, 2023 06:28 PM IST
IBPS Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 lists of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB X.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 lists of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB X. Candidates can check the reserve list of candidates through the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in
Direct link to check CRP RRB X Officer Scale I
Direct link to check CRP RRB X Officer Scale II
Direct link to check CRP RRB X Officer Scale III
IBPS Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 lists: Know how to check
Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, click Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
