IBPS Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3: List of provisionally allotted candidates out

employment news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 06:28 PM IST

IBPS Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 lists of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB X.

ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 lists of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB X. Candidates can check the reserve list of candidates through the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

Direct link to check CRP RRB X Officer Scale I

Direct link to check CRP RRB X Officer Scale II 

Direct link to check CRP RRB X Officer Scale III

IBPS Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 lists: Know how to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
check ibps.in ibps.in ibps result
