IBPS PO admit card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link

IBPS PO 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the Probationary Officers prelims examination at ibps.in. IBPS PO admit card 2025 released at ibps.in

Canddiates can download the IBPS PO Prelims admit card using their registration numbers/roll numbers and passwords/dates of birth.

The window to download the IBPS PO Prelims exam will remain open till August 24.

IBPS PO admit card 2025 direct link

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

The selection of candidates will be done in three stages. IBPS will first conduct a preliminary examination to shortlist candidates for the main examination, which will be followed by the interview round.

There will be three sections in the prelims examination-

English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes) Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions 30 marks, 20 minutes) Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 40 marks, 20 minutes)

For the detailed syllabus, exam pattern and other details, candidates can check the notifications given on the official website.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: How to download admit card

Go to ibps.in

Open the PO prelims admit card or call letter download link

Enter the requested information and login

Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the IBPS PO admit card, candidates should check and ensure that the personal details such as name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed correctly. If there is any error, they should report the issue immediately to the institute.

Along with the admit card, the institute has also released an information handout for candidates. Candidates should read the handout to know more about the examination.