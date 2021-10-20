IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Application begins at ibps.in, direct link to register

The application process for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) began on Wednesday , October 20. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can do so by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS has proposed to fill 4,135 vacancies through this recruitment process. The notification (CRP PO/MT-XI for vacancies of 2022-23) of this recruitment process for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees was released on October 19. The notification can be viewed on official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Direct link to apply for IBPS PO recruitment process 2021

Candidates should read the notification properly before applying for the posts. The application process closes on November 10. The last date for payment of application fees and intimation charges is also November 10, 2021.

Candidates applying for the posts must be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the govt of India or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central govt.

Candidates will have to go through online preliminary exam and online main examination after which a common interview for selection will take place. Those who clear all the three phases of the exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

Important points for candidates who are applying for IBPS PO exam:

Must have valid mark-sheet/degree certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and he/she should indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

Age limit: Candidate should be between 20 and 30 years of age. ( Born not before 02.10.1991 and not after 01.10.2001 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS PO exam: Important Dates (tentative):

Online preliminary examination: December 4 and 11, 2021

Preliminary examination results: December 2021/January 2022

Online main exams: January 2022

Online main exam result: January/February 2022

Interview of shortlisted candidates: February/March 2022

Provisional allotment to the selected candidates: April 2022.

Note: Candidates must visit official IBPS website regularly for details and latest updates.