IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 4135 posts on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close down the registration process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 on November 10, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Probationary Officer posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4135 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates having a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates belonging to all other category will have to pay ₹850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay ₹175/- as application fees.