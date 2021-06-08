Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application process begins today, here's how to apply
employment news

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application process begins today, here's how to apply

IBPS RRB Exam 2021 application process begins today, June 8, 2021. Candidates can check the direct link and how to apply on ibps.in below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:09 AM IST
IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application process begins today, how to apply here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection have started the application process for IBPS RRB Exam 2021. The registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant posts begins from June 8 onwards. The last date to register is till June 28, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

Direct link to Apply here

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS RRB Exam 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will get three separate links for Officer Scale and Office Assistant.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Fill in the application form.

• Upload the required documents and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay 850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay 175/- as application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps exam ibps rrbs exam sarkari naukri ibps recruitment exams

Related Stories

employment news

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Registration begins today for 10000+ Group A and B posts

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP