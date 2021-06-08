Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Registration begins today for 10000+ Group A and B posts

IBPS RRB Exam 2021 registration begins today, June 8, 2021 onwards for 10000+ Group A and Group B posts. Candidates can check important dates and other details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:21 AM IST
IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Registration begins today for 10000+ Group A and B posts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Exam 2021 notification. The registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant posts begins on June 8, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till June 28, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up more than 10000+ posts of Group A and Group B in the organization across the country. Read below for important dates, eligibility and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of applicationJune 8, 2021
Closing date of application June 28, 2021
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) June 8 to June 28, 2021
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam TrainingJuly 9, 2021
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training July 19 to July 25, 2021 
Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary July/ August 2021
Online Examination – Preliminary August 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit for each post through the Detailed Notification Available Here.

Selection Process

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two-tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. For posts of Officers, all selected candidates will have to appear for the interview round along with the prelims and main exam.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay 850/- as application fees for both Officer and Office Assistant posts and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay 175/- as application fees for both the posts.

