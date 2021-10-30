Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRB Result 2021: Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released
employment news

IBPS RRB Result 2021: Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released

IBPS RRB Result 2021 provisional allotment list for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant released on ibps.in. Direct link to check here. 
IBPS RRB Result 2021: Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:28 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Result 2021. The provisional allotment list has been released for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the list on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 

As per the notice, the said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/others from time to time, administrative exigency etc. To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check provisional allotment list 

IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to check provisional allotment list 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Result 2021 Provisional allotment list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps rrb office assistant ibps.in ibps rrb score
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,438 posts from Nov 10

J-K Bank Recruitment 2021: 45 vacancies for PO & banking associate on offer

India Post recruitment 2021: Apply for 75 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh circle

 India Post Recruitment: Apply for 257 vacancies in Maharashtra Circle
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP