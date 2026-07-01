IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 745 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here
Applications have been invited for 745 IBPS Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through ibps.in within the given dates.
Applications have been invited by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for 745 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies under CRP SPL-XVI for participating public sector banks.
The online application process has started, and eligible candidates have to submit their application forms through the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Important Dates :
Online application begins: July 1, 2026
Last date to apply online: July 21, 2026
Last date for payment of application fee: July 21, 2026
Vacancy Details
IT Officer: 301 posts
Agricultural Field Officer: 190 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari: 89 posts
Law officer: 105 posts
HR/Personnel Officer: 60 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Candidates should be 20 to 30 years of age as per the cut-off date mentioned in the official notification. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with the Government of India rules.
Application Fee
SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175
All other candidates: ₹850
The application fee should be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI .
Selection Process{{/usCountry}}
The application fee should be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI .
Selection Process{{/usCountry}}
The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.{{/usCountry}}
The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.{{/usCountry}}
IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here
How to Apply{{/usCountry}}
IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here
How to Apply{{/usCountry}}
1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in{{/usCountry}}
1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in{{/usCountry}}
2. Click on the CRP SPL-XVI Recruitment 2026 application link.{{/usCountry}}
2. Click on the CRP SPL-XVI Recruitment 2026 application link.{{/usCountry}}
3. Complete the registration using the required details.
4. Fill in the online application form carefully.
5. Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.
6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
7. Review the application form before submission.
8. Submit the application form and download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News