ICAR-IARI Recruitment: Walk-in interview for different posts on April 21

ICAR IARI recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can go for the walk in interview scheduled for April 21 at IARI, New Delhi. 
Published on Apr 03, 2022 02:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICAR IARI Recruitment: The Division of Genetics, Indian Council of Agriculture Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, or ICAR-IARI has released a vacancy notification for various posts, which will be filled through walk-in interviews scheduled for April 21, 2022.

ICAR will recruit for various Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Project Associate I posts, one Research associate I posts.

It will also recruit for two posts of Skilled Worker/Helper in ICAR and DBT funded projects.

Interested and eligible candidates can participate in the walk-in interview scheduled for 10 am on April 21 at ‘Room No 35, Division of Genetics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi-110012.

The post is purely on contract basis, the ICAR has said.

For more information, candidates can go to the ICAR IARI website, www.iari.res.in or refer to the April 2-8 edition of the Employment News paper.

