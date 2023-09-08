ICG recruitment 2023: Application begins for 350 posts of Navik and Yantrik at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun the application process for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. The application process will end on September 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

ICG recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies.

Details:

Navik(General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25

Yantrik (Electrical): 20

Yantrik (Electronics): 15

ICG recruitment 2023 educational qualification: For the post of Navik (Domestic Branch) candidates should have passed Class 10 from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For the post of Navik (General Duty), candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For the post of Yantrik candidates should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) or Candidates should have passed Class 10th & Class 12th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) “AND” Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

ICG recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 22 years.

ICG recruitment 2023 examination fee: Candidates have to pay ₹300 as the examination fee. SC and ST candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

