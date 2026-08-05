The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the ICMAI CMA June 2026 results for the Inter and Final courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Certified Management Accountant examination can check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter and Final courses out at icmai.in, direct link & toppers list here

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As per the official notice, for the intermediate exam, the overall pass percentage is 12.82% in either group and 19.68% in both groups. For the final exam, the overall pass percentage of candidates who passed in either one of the groups is 16.19%, and those who passed both groups is 32.97%.

Consequent to the declaration of the result as mentioned above, 7,885 candidates completed the Intermediate Course of the Institute. For the final course, 4220 candidates have completed it. The direct links are posted below.

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Inter course

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 for Final course

ICMAI CMA June Result 2026: How to check

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{{#usCountry}} All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

2. Click on the ICMAI CMA June Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICMAI CMA June Result 2026: Toppers list for Inter and Final course

The Intermediate toppers list is given here.

Rank 1: Raunak Jain

Rank 2: Mohit Das

Rank 3: Kantala Prashanth Reddy

Rank 4: Harsh Sunit Jain

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Rank 5: Tarak Sai Ram P

The final exam toppers list is given here.

Rank 1: Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli

Rank 2: Rahul Kailas Bhoir

Rank 3: Vannemreddy Hemanth

Rank 4: Gurkirat Singh Bhangu

Rank 5: Chorawala Prathamkumar Nileshkumar

ICMAI June Foundation Result 2026 released at eicmai.in, direct link and list of toppers here

The result has been made available online to ensure that candidates can access their scorecards without visiting any institute or examination centre. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their results for future admission and verification purposes. The merit list highlights outstanding performances from candidates across different cities, reflecting healthy competition in this examination cycle. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.