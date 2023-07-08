ICMR - National Institute of Occupational Health has invited applictaions for 54 vacancies of Technical Assistant, Technician-I, and Laboratory Attendant-I. The application process begins today, July 8 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at niohrecruitment.org.

ICMR NIOH recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 Technical Assistant, and other posts

ICMR NIOH recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹300. Candidates who are SC/ST, PWD, women, or ex-servicemen are not required to pay an application fee.

ICMR NIOH recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant, 16 vacancies are for the post of Technician-I, and 10 vacancies are for the post of Laboratory Attendant-I.

ICMR NIOH recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technician - 1, and Laboratory Attendant - 1 will be held through written tests only. The written test would have 100 marks and 100 objective/MCQ-type questions with one mark each for the right answer. 0.25 marks will be subtracted for each incorrect response. All written tests shall be conducted in Ahmedabad only.

ICMR NIOH recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.niohrecruitment.org

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the forms and take print for future reference.