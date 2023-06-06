Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IDBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 136 SCO posts at idbibank.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has commenced the application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is till June 20.

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 136 Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Manager: 84

Assistant General Manager: 46

Deputy General Manager: 6

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the General, EWS & OBC categories. For SC/ST the application fee is 200.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website idbibank.in

Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

