IDBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 136 SCO posts at idbibank.in
Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in
IDBI Bank has commenced the application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is till June 20.
IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 136 Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies.
Vacancy details:
Manager: 84
Assistant General Manager: 46
Deputy General Manager: 6
IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General, EWS & OBC categories. For SC/ST the application fee is ₹200.
IDBI recruitment 2023 direct link to apply
IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website idbibank.in
Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference