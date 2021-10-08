Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IGCAR Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, download link here
employment news

IGCAR Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, download link here

IGCAR Admit Card 2021 for various posts has been released. Candidates can check the official notice and direct link to download the admit card below. 
IGCAR Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, download link here(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research has released IGCAR Admit Card 2021 for various posts. Candidates who have applied for the various posts including Technical Officer, Work Assistant and others can download the admit card through the official site of IGCAR on igcar.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted in two batches for four days- October 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2021. The first batch will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second batch will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days, as per official notice. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here 

IGCAR Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IGCAR on i-register.in.
  • Click on IGCAR Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process was started on April 15 and ended on May 14, 2021. The selection process involves screening test and personal interview. The test will be for two hours duration comprising 75 objective type questions in the respective subject. Each question shall carry 3 marks for correct answer and one negative mark for incorrect answer. 

 

exam admit card sarkari naukri
