IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 posts on ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty and Director posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply online is till January 5, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts in the organization.

Appointment of teaching posts will be done in various Schools of Studies, and academic post of Director in the Electronic Media Production Centre, at the IGNOU. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 21 Posts

Associate Professor: 20 Posts

Assistant Professor: 3 Posts

Director: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Other Details

Candidates can apply online can send the hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates/ documents should reach the Director, Academic Coordination Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 on or before January 15, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

