IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam answer key out at ignou.ac.in, Know how to check

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the PhD Entrance Test Exam answer key today, March 1. Candidates who took the entrance examination can download the answer key from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU PhD entrance test answer key will be available on the official website till March 4.

The PhD entrance examination was conducted on January 8. The applicants can submit their queries to entrancetest@ignou.ac.in. It should be noted that no query will be entertained after March 4(6 pm).

Direct link to check answer key

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Notification and the Answer Key in respect of the Ph.D. Entrance Test Exam was conducted on 08th January 2023”

Click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screenCheck and take the print for future reference.

