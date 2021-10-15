IIFT MBA IB 2022-24: Last date to register for exam is October 15

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA (International Business Degree Programme) on October 15. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NTA IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in. However, the registration process for NRIs and Foreign Nationals will start on January 15, 2022 and end on March 15, 2022.

IIFT-MBA (International Business Degree Programme) Entrance Examination – 2022-24 will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Here is the direct link to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24(Only for Indian citizens)

IIFT MBA IB eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree of a minimum of 3 years’ duration in any discipline with 50% marks in Graduation (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates). Candidates appearing in the final year examination of Graduation can also apply. There is no age limit

IIFT MBA IB 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIFT MBA on iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the IIFT MBA IB 2021 link

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.’

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.